Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selection — Nigeria Today

Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selection

Okada Media, organisers of the annual Nollywood Week Film Festival, have selected top Nigerian movies for screening at the event scheduled for May 3 to May 9, in Paris, France. The selected movies include ‘Isoken’, a romantic comedy directed by Jade Osiberu and ‘Kasala’, directed by Emamodeviefe Edosio, as well as ‘Silvia’ and ‘The lost Cafe and Alter Ego’. Movies scheduled for special screening at the event are’Banana Island Ghost’,’Potato Potahto’ and ‘The Wedding Party 2’.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

