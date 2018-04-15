Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S. — Nigeria Today

Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.

Nollywood movie Ojukokoro and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something – were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York.

Ojukokoro (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City.

Combining the two unlikely genres of comedy and suspense thriller, Ojukokoro tells the story of an attempted robbery that goes very wrong from three contradictory points of view.

The film’s director, 27-year-old Dare Olaitan, said he hoped Ojukokoro, as well as the Nollywood 3.0 Film Series as a whole, would help promote Nigerian cinema on an international scale.

“We can produce films that entertain both Nigerian and international audiences and this premiere is our chance to prove the case,” he said.

Nollywood 3.0″ featured a plethora of exciting films by artists and filmmakers from the diaspora and offered fresh, African-centric storytelling.

‘Tell Me Sweet Something’ is a romantic comedy feature, produced in South Africa, by Nigerian-born Akin Omotoso.

It tells of an aspiring novelist with writer’s block, Moratiwa, who runs a second hand bookstore in the hippest part of Johannesburg.

Meeting the man of her dreams takes Moratiwa on a journey of comic encounters in the charming, funny and romantic film.

Profiting from the tangible chemistry between the two lead characters, the film also shows the realities of black life in South Africa and a side of Johannesburg, which is rarely seen.

‘Oblivious’, which is directed by Ekene Mekwunye, relates a tale in which a married man finds a new lover and asks his wife for a divorce.

However, the wife says she will grant his request under one condition: he must carry her out of bed every day for a month.

‘The Encounter’, also by Mekwunye, is a personal period piece about two former friends who find themselves on different sides of the Biafran war.

It is a short film that documents the last encounter between the Biafran warlord Emeka Ojukwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna, before the latter was executed for treason during the heat of the Biafran war.

