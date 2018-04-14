Nollywood's OSUN THE GODDESS movie premieres in US - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Nollywood’s OSUN THE GODDESS movie premieres in US – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Nollywood's OSUN THE GODDESS movie premieres in US
P.M. News
A Nollywood Yoruba epic, OSUN THE GODDESS, would on Sunday, premiere at Newark, New Jersey, with Red Carpet at Citiplex-12 Cinema, site of the Newark premiere of the Black Panther. Paul Trautman, promoters of the movie, said the Sunday's premiere would …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!