“Normal is Boring” – Timini Egbuson Changes Hair Color To Grey — Nigeria Today

“Normal is Boring” – Timini Egbuson Changes Hair Color To Grey
Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has switched up his look on us by sporting a new hair color, Grey.
He shared the above photo with the caption:
Mr. Grey will see you now Normal is boring. #WatchTimini @veebeezofficial with the color
What do you think guys, is this hair color for a new role or nah?
