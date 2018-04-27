North and South Korean leaders hold historic summit - CNN International — Nigeria Today

North and South Korean leaders hold historic summit – CNN International
North and South Korean leaders hold historic summit
High-stakes summit: The leaders of North and South Korea are meeting for the first time in more than a decade. Historic handshake: Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to cross the demilitarized zone (DMZ) into South Korean territory since …
Korean peace treaty would have to overcome decades of distrust
Kim Jong Un Says He and South Korean President Moon Jae-In Are on the Starting Line of a New Korean History
Kim Jong Un walks across border to meet South Korean president — live updates
