North East Students Seek Solutions To Insurgency - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

North East Students Seek Solutions To Insurgency
Students of tertiary institutions in Adamawa have commenced a debate to find lasting solutions to problems of insurgency and the challenges posed by the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East. The debate involved students of Moddibo …
