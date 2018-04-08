 North Korea Tells US it is Prepared to Discuss Denuclearisation — Nigeria Today
North Korea Tells US it is Prepared to Discuss Denuclearisation

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss denuclearisation.

Until now, Washington has only been told by South Korea about the North’s possible intention to discuss an end to nuclear programs.

But secret contacts between the US and North Korea have reportedly seen Pyongyang reveal directly its willingness to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed they will meet on 27 April, at a summit that is set to only be the third meeting ever held between the two countries.

A date for the historic event was set last month, shortly after Mr Kim told China he was committed to denuclearisation during his first foreign trip as North Korean leader in Beijing.

US President Donald Trump agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un several weeks ago, after South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong announced at the White House that Mr Kim hoped to meet with his US counterpart.

Mr Chung also said Mr Kim had vowed that his country would “refrain from any further nuclear or missile test” and that he was “committed to denuclearisation”.

