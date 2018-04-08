 North Sea bosses head to oil rig after shock strike action - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

North Sea bosses head to oil rig after shock strike action – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

North Sea bosses head to oil rig after shock strike action
Telegraph.co.uk
North Sea oil bosses will later today face disgruntled rig workers following an unofficial strike at the weekend over working conditions on a multi-billion pound Statoil project. The management of services company Aker Solutions will travel almost 100
Offshore oil industry suppliers fight to be fit for frugal futureThe Business Times

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.