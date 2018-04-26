North West protests spread to Klerksdorp township - Business Day — Nigeria Today

North West protests spread to Klerksdorp township – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
North West protests spread to Klerksdorp township
Business Day
Protests in the North West have spread from Mahikeng to the township just outside Klerksdorp‚ 170km away. Jouberton‚ which is 5km outside Klerksdorp‚ was tense on Wednesday night as a car was burnt and a Mozambican-owned shop named George and Father …
North West Violence Claims Third Victim
Family of man killed during NW protest demands answers over death
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!