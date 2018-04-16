Northern Leaders Must Change The Narrative — Nigeria Today

Northern Leaders Must Change The Narrative
Last week I was shocked and saddened when I read a news report that only 28 candidates have registered for the common entrance exams for Unity schools in Zamfara. The report further showed three states with the highest registration so far. Among the three states, Lagos has 24,465 candidates, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja 7,699 and […]
