Northern Leaders Must Change The Narrative — Nigeria Today

Northern Leaders Must Change The Narrative

Last week I was shocked and saddened when I read a news report that only 28 candidates have registered for the common entrance exams for Unity schools in Zamfara. The report further showed three states with the highest registration so far. Among the three states, Lagos has 24,465 candidates, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja 7,699 and […]

The post Northern Leaders Must Change The Narrative appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

