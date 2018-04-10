Northern states worst in Nigeria sub-national poverty rates — Nigeria Today

Northern states worst in Nigeria sub-national poverty rates
Despite having the best opportunities till date, in governance of the country since independence (that is in the number of years as head of state), the northern region of Nigeria still lags behind as highly poor and worst in human development of all its constituent states. This is according to data from the Oxford University…
