 Northern youths warn Obasanjo over attacks on Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Northern youths warn Obasanjo over attacks on Buhari

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has lambasted former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for his attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari. Obasanjo recently advised Nigerians not to re-elect Buhari in 2019. But the group in a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, on Friday, slammed the ex president for the comment. “For quite some […]

Northern youths warn Obasanjo over attacks on Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.