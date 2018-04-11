 Nostalgia opens at Omenka Gallery - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Nostalgia opens at Omenka Gallery – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment


A solo art exhibition Nostalgia: Glimpses from Diaspora by Kunle Adegborioye opened last Saturday at the Omenka Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos. It will end on April 14. The exhibition is featuring his recent works in mixed media, acrylics and oils on canvas
