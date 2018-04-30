 NOTE! Here Are 5 Things Davido Has Done For Chioma, His Girlfriend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NOTE! Here Are 5 Things Davido Has Done For Chioma, His Girlfriend

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

5 mind-blowing things Davido has done for new girlfriend, Chioma Rumours began swirling, when Nigerian pop star, Davido started sharing loved-up pictures of himself and a certain beautiful lady called Chioma. Chioma Avril Rowland is the damsel who has captured the heart of Davido. The crooner is head over heels in love with the Babcock […]

The post NOTE! Here Are 5 Things Davido Has Done For Chioma, His Girlfriend appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.