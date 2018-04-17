 Novartis to invest $100M to develop antimalarials - MarketWatch — Nigeria Today
Novartis to invest $100M to develop antimalarials – MarketWatch

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Business


Novartis to invest $100M to develop antimalarials
Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Tuesday that it will invest more than $100 million in the next five years in the research and development of the next-generation antimalarials. The investment will focus on treatments to tackle resistance to antimalarials
