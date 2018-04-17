Novartis to invest $100M to develop antimalarials - MarketWatch — Nigeria Today

Novartis to invest $100M to develop antimalarials – MarketWatch
|
Week Herald
|
Novartis to invest $100M to develop antimalarials
MarketWatch
Novartis AG (NOVN.EB) said Tuesday that it will invest more than $100 million in the next five years in the research and development of the next-generation antimalarials. The investment will focus on treatments to tackle resistance to antimalarials …
Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts
Novartis AG (NOVN) Receives CHF 88.88 Consensus PT from Analysts
Novartis AG (NOVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!