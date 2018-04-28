“Now is not the time to talk about my babymama scandal” – Klint Da Drunk — Nigeria Today

“Now is not the time to talk about my babymama scandal” – Klint Da Drunk

Comedian Klint Da Drunk has opened up on his babymama scandal that broke loose some weeks ago saying in due time he would let everyone know the full details.

When he was contacted by Saturday Beats, and asked to tell his side of the story, he said that he would address the matter in due time.

“Don’t worry about that one. That gist would come out in due time. Just leave that part,”

he said.

Klint Da Drunk however derailed from the issue and talked about his career.

According to him, no one wanted him to do comedy. In fact, his father at a time beat him mercilessly and locked him in the toilet

“When I first started the Klint Da Drunk character, my parents did not like it at all; in fact, nobody liked it.

There was a time my father locked me in a toilet after beating me, then he brought me out after some time, beat me again and told me that if I ever did the character again, I would be in trouble

When he found out that I was going for shows while in school, he threatened not to pay my school fees and truly, he did not pay.

I went for other shows, made some money and it was my mother that gave me the other half of the fees. My father did not pay. When my mother was doing that, she did not like it,”

he said.

Klint Da Drunk stated that after comedy made him famous, his father was quick to say that his gift was passed down to him from his paternal grandfather.

“When I became successful in my craft, my father came to meet me and told me that I did not make him understand what I was doing at the time he was punishing me.

He said that his father used to be very funny too in those days and he was sure I got the gift from his father (my grandfather).

I simply told him that I did not get the gift from anybody and I am the originator of comedy in the family and I would pass it down.

“The truth is that I am grateful to my father for not allowing me the full freedom I desired. If he did, I might not have been the comedian I am today.

Simply because he told me to quit comedy, I wanted to prove a point and I took it seriously. I knew what I was doing was not wrong or bad, I just wanted to do comedy,”

he said.

In another news of the babymama’s news, we brought in details the whole ordeal.

A Nigerian lady, who’s claimed, with proof, that she’s the mother to a child of popular Nigerian comedian, Klint Da Drunk, has said that the comedian has been giving her a tough time in the upbringing of the child.

According to a Facebook post she made, she says she’s been keeping it a secret for a long time but now she can’t hide it anymore, as the comedian has been neglecting her for a while now.

Sandra wrote on Facebook:

“Klint da drunk is the father of my child, i can’t hide it anymore because am tired of caring for this child alone. I need him to play the role of a father to the child, ANNORA UCHECHI KLINT IGWEMBA”

She further explained that she’s been trying to reach the comedian concerning the upkeep of their child but it has been to no avail.

Sandra revealed in her Facebook post, that she had her child for Klint on the 19th of July last year, 2017 and things have really been rough for her since about that time, cause the comedian has not been duly attending to her concerning the upkeep of their child.

She shared screenshots on her Facebook page of the times – months ago – the comedian sent money to her, to prove that he’s indeed the father of the child – these bank account statements shows the comedian’s full name in it.

