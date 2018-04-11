NPA concludes concession plan for Lilypond — Nigeria Today

NPA concludes concession plan for Lilypond

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to improve efficiency of port operations and quick turn-round of vessels in Nigerian ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has concluded plans to concession the Lilypond terminal at Ijora, in Lagos.

Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, speaking in Lagos during the visit of the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, Engr Chidi Izuwah, to the NPA, said that plans have almost been concluded for the business model meant for the Lilypond Terminal, as part of management’s resolve to improve service delivery at the terminals.

She charged all concerned with the working document for the review of the terminal’s agreement to speed up the processes that would allow for swift consideration and possible approval for a 5-year renewal being sought by Lilypond.

Similarly, Usman reiterated the determination of the Authority to support the completion of all deep sea Ports projects across the country, in view of their importance to maritime activities of the nation.

She stated: “The early completion of the project would not only facilitate operational efficiency in the nation’s Maritime system but would also further strengthen the Federal Government’s policy of the Ease of Doing Business.

“We need to fast track the nation’s navigational channels, so as to accommodate bigger vessels which would generate more revenue to the country and improve trade facilitation in the sub region.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the visiting ICRC Director General, Izuwah, applauded the numerous positive changes the Maritime sub sector has witnessed since Usman assumed office as NPA’s Managing Director.

He commended progress made in the area of improved synergy with relevant stakeholders, providing a level playing ground for all, efficient service delivery for Port users, and improved Port operations, amongst others.

The post NPA concludes concession plan for Lilypond appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

