NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide - News24 — Nigeria Today

NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide
News24
NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide
News24
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide, it confirmed on Thursday. Zuma had been given until the end of March to say why he should not be prosecuted, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said. No …
