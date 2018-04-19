 NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide – News24

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

NPA decides to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide
News24
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide, it confirmed on Thursday. Zuma had been given until the end of March to say why he should not be prosecuted, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said. No
NPA to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicideEyewitness News
Duduzane to be prosecuted for culpable homicide: NPACitizen
NPA changes tune over Duduzane Zuma accident chargeseNCA
Brinkwire (press release)
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.