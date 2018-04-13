NPA Pledges to Support Deep Seaports for Early Completion — Nigeria Today

NPA Pledges to Support Deep Seaports for Early Completion

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala-Usman has reiterated the determination of the Authority to supporting the completion of all deep seaports projects across the country, considering their potential to the boost future maritime activities of the nation.

According to the NPA boss, the early completion of the project would not only facilitate operational efficiency in the nation’s maritime system but would also further strengthen the federal government’s policy of the Ease of Doing Business.

Bala-Usman stated this when the management of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) led by its Acting Director General, Chidi Izuwah visited her in Lagos.

She restated the need to fast track the nation’s navigational channels so as to accommodate bigger vessels which would generate more revenue to the country and improve trade facilitation in the sub region.

Bala-Usman further stated that plans are almost being concluded for the business model meant for the Lilypond Terminal as part of management’s resolve for improved service delivery in the terminals.

She therefore, charged all concerned with the working document for the review of the terminal’s agreement to speed up the processes that would allow for the swift consideration and possible approval for a five-year renewal being sought by Lilypond.

Earlier in his opening remarks the ICRC DG applauded the numerous positive changes the maritime sub sector has witnessed since the assumption of office of the MD.

He commended progress made in the area of improved synergy with relevant stakeholders, providing a level playing ground for all, efficient service delivery for port users, improved port operations amongst others.

The Izuwah lauded the reforms in the port industry which dates back to 2006 and stated that the ICRC management was willing to support the drive towards ensuring the growth witnessed this far is guarded to the latter in view of the economic benefits to the nation at large.

ICRC boss informed said that the agency, which acts as the ‘’eyes and ears’’ of the federal government, was in Lagos to have a first -hand assessment of works at Lilypond Terminal and Joseph Dam amongst other MDA projects.

“We are keen to identify the various encumbrances being faced by MDA’s towards speedy job completions as well as provide suggestions through effective synergy with those concerned,” he said.

