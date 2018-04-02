NPA teams up with Dubai to recover millions from Estina scandal - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

NPA teams up with Dubai to recover millions from Estina scandal – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
NPA teams up with Dubai to recover millions from Estina scandal
The NPA says insolvency practitioner Eugene Nel has already begun the process of preserving the millions of rand transferred to Dubai by the Gupta family. The courtroom at the Bloemfontein magistrates court where suspects, including a member of the …
