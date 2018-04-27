NPDC Poised to Become Nigeria's Number One E&P Company - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NPDC Poised to Become Nigeria’s Number One E&P Company – Vanguard
NPDC Poised to Become Nigeria's Number One E&P Company
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has said that the target of the corporation is to make its foremost upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), the number …
