NPFL: Alimi Delight To Join Akwa United, Set For Debut Vs Enyimba — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Alimi Delight To Join Akwa United, Set For Debut Vs Enyimba
By Johnny Edward: Home-based Super Eagles fringe defender, Jamiu Alimi, is pleased to have signed a two year deal with Nigerian Professional Football League side, Akwa United after his botched move to South African side, SuperSport United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Alimi who could make his debut for the Promise Keepers this weekend against Enyimba of Aba is confident his arrival can propel the Abdul Maikaba’s team to the Nigeria Professional Football League title this season.
Akwa United are currently fifth in the NPFL table with 27 points from 15 games, but they have three outstanding games.
“I’m pleased to be at this club (Akwa United) and I can’t wait to make my debut this Sunday,” Alimi told CSN.
“This is the best team in the NPFL and I love them.
“I almost joined the club during the mid season last year, but Kano Pillars refused to allow me go. Now that I’m here, I want to help them win the NPFL title.
Alimi has previously featured for Sharks FC, Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars in the NPFL.
The post NPFL: Alimi Delight To Join Akwa United, Set For Debut Vs Enyimba appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!