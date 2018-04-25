 NPFL: Ezenwa Keeps Clean Sheet As Enyimba Outscore Go Round - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NPFL: Ezenwa Keeps Clean Sheet As Enyimba Outscore Go Round – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

NPFL: Ezenwa Keeps Clean Sheet As Enyimba Outscore Go Round
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa kept a clean slate for the second consecutive game as Enyimba recorded a 2-0 win against Go Round FC in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 13 fixture at the UJ Esuene Stadium
NPFL Enyimba beat Niger Tornadoes in rescheduled gamePulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.