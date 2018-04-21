NPFL: Leaders Lobi Host Pillars; MFM, Rivers Clash In Lagos - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Leaders Lobi Host Pillars; MFM, Rivers Clash In Lagos – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
NPFL: Leaders Lobi Host Pillars; MFM, Rivers Clash In Lagos
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: League leaders, Lobi Stars will face a stern test in their quest to win a first Nigeria Professional Football League title when they host third placed Kano Pillars on Sunday at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, reports …
Lobi Stars faces stern test as Oriental Derby takes centre stage
