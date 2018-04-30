 NPFL: Match Day 19 review - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NPFL: Match Day 19 review – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

NPFL: Match Day 19 review
The Eagle Online
Leaders Lobi Stars extended their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League to five games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunshine Stars on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 19 encounter played in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.