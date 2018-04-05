Biffo unhappy Katsina United played 'like pregnant women' against Nasarawa United - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

Biffo unhappy Katsina United played ‘like pregnant women’ against Nasarawa United – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Biffo unhappy Katsina United played 'like pregnant women' against Nasarawa United
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Coach Abdullahi Biffo slammed the poor start of Katsina United after they lost 2-1 at Nasarawa United Wednesday, saying his team played “like pregnant women”. “We had a poor start as my boys played like pregnant women. We couldn't move until we …
Gradually, we are picking up, says Nasarawa United coach Dogo
