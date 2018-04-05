 Biffo unhappy Katsina United played 'like pregnant women' against Nasarawa United - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Sports


Biffo unhappy Katsina United played 'like pregnant women' against Nasarawa United
Coach Abdullahi Biffo slammed the poor start of Katsina United after they lost 2-1 at Nasarawa United Wednesday, saying his team played “like pregnant women”. “We had a poor start as my boys played like pregnant women. We couldn't move until we
