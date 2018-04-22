NPFL PREVIEW: Kano Pillars test championship credentials of Lobi Stars - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

NPFL PREVIEW: Kano Pillars test championship credentials of Lobi Stars – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
NPFL PREVIEW: Kano Pillars test championship credentials of Lobi Stars
Four-times champions Kano Pillars will today test the championship credentials of table toppers and hosts Lobi Stars in Makurdi. This match-up with two rounds of games to the halfway mark of the 2017 /2018 Nigeria Professional Football League promises …
Oriental Derbies Headline Week 18 NPFL Encounters
