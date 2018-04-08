NPFL Preview: Katsina United vs Rivers United - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today

NPFL Preview: Katsina United vs Rivers United – Fcnaija
|
Fcnaija
|
NPFL Preview: Katsina United vs Rivers United
Fcnaija
The last time Rivers United played a competitive fixture against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko ( Karkanda ) Stadium, Katsina, no fans turned up with the contest decided 'behind closed doors' as a result of a sanction by the League Management …
Yobe Desert Stars' Baba Ganaru laments injury crisis
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!