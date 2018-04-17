NPFL: Rangers Coach rues setback against Kwara United — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Rangers Coach rues setback against Kwara United
Enugu Rangers Coach,
Gbenga Ogunbote has
described Sunday’s barren
draw against Kwara United
as a huge setback for his
team in their pursuit of at
least a continental ticket
this season.
Seven-time Nigerian
league champions, Rangers
International F.C failed
to take their chances in a
match day 17 NPFL fixture
as visiting and relegationthreatened
Kwara United
ran away with a valuable
one point courtesy of a
goalless draw achieved
inside the main-bowl of
Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,
Enugu.
Thousands of fans of
the ‘Flying Antelopes’
had thronged the stadium
expecting a rout of the
basement side under coach
Bala Abubakar and the
players did show hunger
for victory in the early
stages of the encounter but
poor marksmanship and
quality goalkeeping by
Jonah Usman robbed the
host of any goal.
“This was a great
setback for us as we failed
to take our chances in the
first half,” Ogunbote said
in a post-match interview.
“The missed
opportunities in the first
half came to hunt us in the
second. Surely, we have to
step up our game and get
back the lost points on the
road. I appeal to our fans
for understanding over the
missed two points.” He
added
On his part, Coach
Abubakar in his postmatch
chat said, “We
stuck to our game plans
and it worked out well for
us. I think that the result
was a fair result to both
sides and we continue to
work our way out of the
relegation zone where we
find ourselves
