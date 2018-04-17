NPFL: Rangers Coach rues setback against Kwara United — Nigeria Today

NPFL: Rangers Coach rues setback against Kwara United

Enugu Rangers Coach,

Gbenga Ogunbote has

described Sunday’s barren

draw against Kwara United

as a huge setback for his

team in their pursuit of at

least a continental ticket

this season.

Seven-time Nigerian

league champions, Rangers

International F.C failed

to take their chances in a

match day 17 NPFL fixture

as visiting and relegationthreatened

Kwara United

ran away with a valuable

one point courtesy of a

goalless draw achieved

inside the main-bowl of

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,

Enugu.

Thousands of fans of

the ‘Flying Antelopes’

had thronged the stadium

expecting a rout of the

basement side under coach

Bala Abubakar and the

players did show hunger

for victory in the early

stages of the encounter but

poor marksmanship and

quality goalkeeping by

Jonah Usman robbed the

host of any goal.

“This was a great

setback for us as we failed

to take our chances in the

first half,” Ogunbote said

in a post-match interview.

“The missed

opportunities in the first

half came to hunt us in the

second. Surely, we have to

step up our game and get

back the lost points on the

road. I appeal to our fans

for understanding over the

missed two points.” He

added

On his part, Coach

Abubakar in his postmatch

chat said, “We

stuck to our game plans

and it worked out well for

us. I think that the result

was a fair result to both

sides and we continue to

work our way out of the

relegation zone where we

find ourselves

