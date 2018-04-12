NPS boss commends FG over free uniforms to prison officials — Nigeria Today

NPS boss commends FG over free uniforms to prison officials
Controller, Nigeria Prison Services, NPS, Adamawa Command, Umar Audu has applauded
the federal government for the provision of free uniforms to prisons officials.
Audu, who made the commendation yesterday in his office in Yola, said that NPS had
recorded tremendous development under the present administration, noting that under the
present administration, staff of NPS from Inspector cadre down to Constable were given
two free sets of uniforms.
“Under the NPS transformation programme, federal government has provided enough
drugs and other essential medical facilities in all major prisons across the country.
“In addition, the government also provided two new vehicles for conveying inmates to
courts and other official duties,” Audu said.
He noted that Nigerian prisons were now experiencing a gigantic transformation in terms of
upgrading to compete with international standard, adding that the issue of congestion
would soon be a thing of the past.
The controller called on the officers to reciprocate government’s gesture through dedication
and hard work.
