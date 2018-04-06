 NSE All-Share Index Rebounds By 0.31% Growth Following MPR Retention - Concise News — Nigeria Today
NSE All-Share Index Rebounds By 0.31% Growth Following MPR Retention – Concise News

NSE All-Share Index Rebounds By 0.31% Growth Following MPR Retention
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday recorded the first growth for the month with the All-Share Index improving by 0.31 per cent, a day after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The index which opened at 40,749.86, rose by 125.83
