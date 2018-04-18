NSE Asks Govts To Address Root Causes Of Recession - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

NSE Asks Govts To Address Root Causes Of Recession – Independent Newspapers Limited



Independent Newspapers Limited NSE Asks Govts To Address Root Causes Of Recession

Independent Newspapers Limited

Lagos – While commending the efforts of the Federal and state governments in diversifying and expanding the production base of the economy, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has declared that there is a tendency for the country to fail to address …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

