NSE fines African Alliance N46.1m for late account submission - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

NSE fines African Alliance N46.1m for late account submission
The Nation Newspaper
NSE fines African Alliance N46.1m for late account submission
The Nation Newspaper
•Firm records N21b negative reserve. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has imposed a fine of N46. 1 million on African Alliance Plc for breaking its rule on account submission. According to NSE X-Compliance Report, released on April 12, 2018, the fine …
African Alliance fined N46.1m for late account submission
