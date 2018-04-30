 NSE Index Records Highest Gain In 12 Weeks - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NSE Index Records Highest Gain In 12 Weeks – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

NSE Index Records Highest Gain In 12 Weeks
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – The equity market closed the week on a positive note on Friday as The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.05 per cent and 1.34 per cent to close the week at 41,244.89 and N14.940trn
Financial stocks contribute 75 per cent to NSE's turnoverGuardian (blog)
Stock market records 1.3% weekly gainNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.