NSE: Trading resumes for Q2 with 1.56% loss - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NSE: Trading resumes for Q2 with 1.56% loss – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NSE: Trading resumes for Q2 with 1.56% loss
Vanguard
Activities resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday for the second quarter after the Easter holidays with a loss of 1.56 per cent. Newsmen report that the market capitalisation lost N234 billion or 1.56 per cent in a day to close at N14 …
Forte Oil records 99 percent PBT growth to ₦10.6 billion
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!