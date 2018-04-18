NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue' - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’ – Washington Post
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
PHILADELPHIA — A preliminary examination of the blown jet engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that set off a terrifying chain of events and left a businesswoman hanging half outside a shattered window showed evidence of “metal fatigue,” according …
