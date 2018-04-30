Nuclear deal: Netanyahu accuses Iran of cheating on agreement - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Nuclear deal: Netanyahu accuses Iran of cheating on agreement – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Nuclear deal: Netanyahu accuses Iran of cheating on agreement
The Guardian
Israeli prime minister claims 'new and conclusive proof' shows Iran hid nuclear weapons, though evidence had been seen by UN watchdog. Oliver Holmes in Jerusalem and Julian Borger in Washington. Mon 30 Apr 2018 14.43 EDT First published on Mon 30 Apr …
Israel says Iran hid nuclear arms programme
Netanyahu: Iran Nuclear Deal Is Based on Lies – Here's the Proof
Oil prices jump after Netanyahu announcement; stocks dip
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!