 NUJS student awarded Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship for ADR experts - Bar & Bench — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NUJS student awarded Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship for ADR experts – Bar & Bench

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Bar & Bench

NUJS student awarded Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship for ADR experts
Bar & Bench
Pranjal Sinha, a fourth-year student of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, has been awarded the Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship, recognizing his efforts in the field of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.