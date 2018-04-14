NUJS student awarded Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship for ADR experts - Bar & Bench — Nigeria Today

NUJS student awarded Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship for ADR experts – Bar & Bench
NUJS student awarded Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship for ADR experts
Pranjal Sinha, a fourth-year student of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, has been awarded the Weinstein JAMS International Fellowship, recognizing his efforts in the field of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR …
