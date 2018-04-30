NUP chieftain wants more women, youths to participate in politics — Nigeria Today

NUP chieftain wants more women, youths to participate in politics

Chief Perry Opara, the National Chairman of the National Unity Party (NUP), on Monday called for more participation of women and youths in the current democracy ahead of the 2019 general elections. Opara told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was need for political parties to encourage women and youths to be more active in politics. He said that NUP recognised the fact that women and youths had a lot to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria and as such, was encouraging more of them to vie for elective positions under its platform.

