Nwobike, SAN, sent to jail for perverting course of justice - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nwobike, SAN, sent to jail for perverting course of justice
Vanguard
Nwobike, SAN, sent to jail for perverting course of justice
Ikeja, April 30, 2018 (NAN) A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Joseph Nwobike, is to spend the next 30 days behind bars for perverting the course of justice, an Ikeja High Court handed down the verdict on Monday. Joseph Nwobike The News Agency of …
