 Nwobike, SAN, sent to jail for perverting course of justice - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nwobike, SAN, sent to jail for perverting course of justice – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nwobike, SAN, sent to jail for perverting course of justice
Vanguard
Ikeja, April 30, 2018 (NAN) A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Joseph Nwobike, is to spend the next 30 days behind bars for perverting the course of justice, an Ikeja High Court handed down the verdict on Monday. Joseph Nwobike The News Agency of
Court convicts senior Nigerian lawyerThe Eagle Online
Court jails SAN 30 days for attempting to pervert justiceP.M. News
Court slams one-month jail sentence on Nwobike, senior lawyerTheCable
CHANNELS TELEVISION –News Agency of Nigeria (press release) –SaharaReporters.com –Premium Times
all 25 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.