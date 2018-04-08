NXT TakeOver: New Orleans -- Gargano back in NXT; Black, Cole and Baszler win gold - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans — Gargano back in NXT; Black, Cole and Baszler win gold – ESPN.co.uk
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans — Gargano back in NXT; Black, Cole and Baszler win gold
Adam Cole won the six-man ladder match to win the North American championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Courtesy WWE. Facebook · Twitter · Facebook Messenger · Email; comment. 7:48 AM PT. Tim Fiorvanti. Close. Tim Fiorvanti. ESPN.com. WWE on ESPN …
