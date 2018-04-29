NYC Honours Berry for Deploying Science Tech for Agric Development, Employment — Nigeria Today

NYC Honours Berry for Deploying Science Tech for Agric Development, Employment

The Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), has honoured the Chairman and Founder of CONTEC Global, Dr. Benoy Berry for his bold investment in organic farming through the deployment of Science and ICT across the 6 geopolitical zones for food security.

Dr. Yakubu Shendam, who led the Nigerian Representative of the African Union (AU) on Youth Matters, Dr. John Tunji Asaolu and members of the Congress on facility tour of CONTEC Global Agro Limited (CGAL), a subsidiary of CONTEC Global, during the award of Champion of Youth Empowerment on Dr. Berry, called on the Federal Government, State Governors and the private to team up with the company in its drive to return Nigeria to food security through organic farming using latest biological solutions and cutting edge technology.

While applauding the advocate of Nigeria’s organic farming for empowering Nigerian youths through setting up the AfriOne smart handset with various applications in Africa, Shendam said NYC will take the campaign of organic farming across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria to stimulate youths’ interest in organic farming.

He said: “We are interested in keying into this agriculture revolution, I call on governments and other stakeholders to key in as this is the only way that we can create jobs for our youths as the company is helping to develop our agriculture.

“We are surprised to know that there are tissue culture and organic facilities here in Abuja that can eliminate carcinogenic properties from crops thereby reducing the health challenges associated with imported chemical fertilizers

“While some businessmen are busy importing fake chemicals from abroad, here you have the remedy through organic fertilizer to keep our health in sound condition. If you will continue to do this our country and Africa will be safe and there will be enough food for everyone. We therefore bestow on you the Champion of Youth Empowerment.

“We salute you and we are happy with what you are doing concerning agriculture because this is in consonance with President Muhammadu Buhari, is advocating for in agriculture, using it to diversify the economy and employing the youths because as we cannot continue to rely and depend on oil alone for foreign exchange as agriculture is the key.”

In a remark, Dr. Berry acceded to the request by the NYC to host Nigeria’s first youth summit on use of technology and modern farming methods to drive food security as done in China and India as soon as possible.

He said: “In fact, I’m prepared to to host this all important summit especially for youths who are seeking employment and wealth creation.

Dr. Berry while urging the Congress to take the front seat in Nigeria’s economic development said the future belongs to the youth as they can use agriculture to return Nigeria to the glorious era of Cocoa and groundnut pyramid boom.

He added: The company has huge amount of socioeconomic responsibilities which though lies also in the hands of the youths who are going to be utilizing our various softwares on the AfriOne smart devices and tablets to better their lives.

