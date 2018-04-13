 Nyeri governor nominates Dr. Caroline Karugu as Deputy Governor - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Nyeri governor nominates Dr. Caroline Karugu as Deputy Governor

Nyeri governor nominates Dr. Caroline Karugu as Deputy Governor
Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has nominated Dr. Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, to deputize him. Dr. Karugu's name has already been forwarded to the Nyeri County Assembly for vetting and once approved she will be Kahiga's Deputy for the rest of his term. The
