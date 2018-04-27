NYSC Corp Member Reported Dead In Kwara State Orientation Camp — Nigeria Today

NYSC Corp Member Reported Dead In Kwara State Orientation Camp

NYSC Corp Member Reported Dead In Kwara State Orientation Camp. The corps member identified as Miss Eva Iche Amadi, was a graduate of Oil & Gas, University of Port-Harcourt. A corps member has been reported dead at the Kwara orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, which is ongoing at Yikpata, Edu Local government …

