NYSC denies introducing Sharia practices in FCT orientation camp — Nigeria Today

NYSC denies introducing Sharia practices in FCT orientation camp
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has denied media report that it introduced Sharia practices in the administration of the FCT orientation camp. This was made known via a statement issued by the scheme’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Aderemi Adenike, on Wednesday. According to her, it was necessary to swiftly dismiss the […]
