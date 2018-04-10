NYT tweet about Buhari’s re-election tears Nigerians apart — Nigeria Today

NYT tweet about Buhari’s re-election tears Nigerians apart
A tweet by the New York Times concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s Monday announcement of his re-election bid, has pitted Nigerians against one another. The tweet, put up at 6:40am American time, criticised some Nigerians who felt that the Western media doesn’t see any positive thing to report about Africa in general and Nigeria in particular. […]
Comments
