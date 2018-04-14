Oando crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, removes Zubair as acting DG - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Oando crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, removes Zubair as acting DG – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Oando crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, removes Zubair as acting DG
The Punch
Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday removed Dr. Abdul Zubair as the acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The removal was confirmed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the …
Oando Crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, appoints new director-general
'Upset' Adeosun names Uduk as new SEC DG, redeploys Zubair over Oando Gaffe
Oando Shares Appreciates by 10% On First Full Day Of Trading
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!