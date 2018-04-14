Oando crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, removes Zubair as acting DG — Nigeria Today

Oando crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, removes Zubair as acting DG
The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday removed Dr. Abdul Zubair as the acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The removal was confirmed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde. The statement said following his removal as acting SEC DG, Zubair had […]
The post Oando crisis: Adeosun queries SEC, removes Zubair as acting DG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!