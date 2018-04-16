Oando crisis: Shareholders tackle Adeosun over intervention in capital market - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Oando crisis: Shareholders tackle Adeosun over intervention in capital market – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
Oando crisis: Shareholders tackle Adeosun over intervention in capital market
Shareholders of Oando Plc have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun over her interference in the nation's capital market and “for unnecessarily meddling” with the functions of the Securities …
