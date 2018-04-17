Oando shareholders speak on lift of technical suspension, increase in share price — Nigeria Today

Oando shareholders speak on lift of technical suspension, increase in share price

Oando PLC share price has reportedly risen by 26 per cent, following the removal of a technical suspension placed on the company’s shares on October 23, 2017. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commenced free trading of Oando shares following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 12. Share price has experienced […]

Oando shareholders speak on lift of technical suspension, increase in share price

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

